Complimentary membership for all qualified undergraduates/graduates of the institution. Each will receive:

• On-line access to the award-winning AWIS Magazine (published quarterly)

• Receipt of the Washington Wire newsletter which provides career advice and funding opportunities

• Ability to participate in AWIS webinars (both live and on-demand) focused on career and leadership development

• Network of AWIS members and the ability to make valuable connections at both the local and national levels